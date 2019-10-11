KC Forum: Chimney Tips, Nova Center and Apocalypse Meow
2019-37/2019-38 I host a community affairs radio show each Sunday morning on Q104FM and KC102FM from 6:30 to 7am. This week we learn about what to look for when you are lighting up a fire in your chimney in order to stay safe from fire. The Nova Center has been helping adults with disabilities for years. And how an upcoming fundraiser will benefit local musicians.
Executive Producer: Cadie Connors
Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne,
Sundance Film Actress, Producer
Engineer: Ed Walker
MUSIC: Kansas Music Hall of Famers Inductee: THE ELDERS