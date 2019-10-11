KC Forum: The Flu, Health Foundation and Music

Posted 7:01 am, October 11, 2019, by

2019-35 . I host a community affairs radio show each Sunday morning on Q104FM and KC102FM from 6:30 to 7am. This week we learn about how serious the flu can be especially to the young and the elderly. Musicians help each other out with emergencies, we find out about an organization founded by a musician.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors
Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne,
Sundance Film Actress, Producer
Engineer: Ed Walker
Voice: Doug Medlock
Music: Kansas Music Hall of Fame Nominees, THE ELDERS

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.