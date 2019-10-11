KC man sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatal shooting of 18-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man will spend more than two decades in prison for shooting and killing an 18-year-old woman in 2017.

Anton Hunter, 21, was sentenced to 25 years in prison by a Jackson County judge on Friday.

In August, Hunter pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, weapons charges and failure to report a shooting in the death of Isabell Addison.

Court documents say that officers went to the area of Swope Parkway and Benton April 30, 2017 on a reported shooting.

A witness told police that Hunter was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled up beside the victim’s car and fired shots. The driver of the car that Hunter was in fled the scene, fearing they were going to be fired upon.

The driver told detectives that she and Hunter were arguing over french fries that they had just bought, when he began firing. She stated she did not know why he began shooting, but that he was known to keep a firearm underneath the seat whenever he traveled in a vehicle.

According to her family, Isabell had just graduated from high school and was a certified nursing assistant, who was looking to further her career in nursing. Isabell’s sister was driving in a car behind her when the fatal shooting happened.

“I seen the dude struggling to roll down the window. I didn’t know what he was doing and then the next thing you knew, I just seen shots fired,” said Marissa Addison.

