KC police officer wrestles loaded gun away from suspect during foot chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City police officer was able to safely arrest a man who allegedly pulled out a gun during a foot chase Thursday.

According to police, officers were doing a traffic stop around 4:30 p.m. near 33rd and Woodland when a man in the car started running away.

A KCPD officer ran after him behind a church and into a backyard near 32nd and Highland when the suspect pulled a gun from his waistband.

The officer tackled the man and there was as struggle over the gun. The officer was able to eventually get control of the weapon and discovered it was loaded with a live round in the chamber and eight bullets in an attached magazine.

The suspect once again left the scene on foot. He was eventually found by a K-9 officer hiding behind an abandoned car near 32nd and Wayne.

According to police, the man is a convicted felon and is now facing additional charges.

No officers were injured in the incident.