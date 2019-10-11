KCK police ask for help identifying man seen looking into house windows

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who has been looking into people’s window’s.

According to the police department, the man has been seen looking into house windows in the area of 45th and Wood Ave and 45th and Maggie Lane.

Even when residents have spotted the man, he has been known to break into homes.

The suspect is described as a black man in his late 20’s or early 30’s. He stands 6 feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or dial 911 if you see someone looking into house windows.