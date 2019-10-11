Lenexa’s cooking up free samples of competition chili Saturday for 33rd annual event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- With temperatures in the upper 30s Friday night, it was perfect chili weather, especially in Lenexa.

About 200 competition teams hosted parties with their friends in the first night of the 33rd annual Lenexa Chili Challenge. Check out all the fun in the video player above.

They're competing in four categories Saturday -- homestyle and traditional chili, along with best wings and salsa. A separate competition will be held for kids cornbread.

Free samples are available Saturday until they run out. Gates open at 10 a.m.

It's free to get in, but organizers are raising money for juvenile diabetes research.

The event is taking place in Old Town Lenexa at Santa Fe Trail Drive and Pflumm Road. Live music will also take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Competition winners will be announced at 3:30 p.m.