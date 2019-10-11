Steak tacos with salsa verde

For the salsa verde

6 tomatillos, husks peeled

4 garlic cloves, smashed

2 jalapeno chili’s, chunked

½ yellow onion, coarsely chopped

1/2 cup water

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1/2 large bunch of cilantro, stems and leaves coarsely chopped

For the steak

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

8 limes, halved

2 pounds KC Strip or Skirt steak, 3/4 to 1 inch thick

For the tacos

16 corn tortillas, heated in the skillet or microwave

Diced white onion

Chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Directions:

For the salsa verde: in a medium sauce pot, bring the water to a boil and add the tomatillos, onion, garlic, and jalapenos all at once. Cook till vegetables are soft, 3-5 minutes.

Put the cooked vegetables in the blender with water, and salt and blend until smooth. Add the cilantro and blend again.

For the steak: Combine the seasonings in a small bowl. Squeeze the limes over the meat evenly, using all their juices. Then rub the lime halves over the meat to get the pulp over it. Sprinkle the seasoning mix over both sides.

Heat a grill to medium-high. Grill the steak to your liking; we like it medium-well. Remove, let rest 5 minutes, and then slice it across the grain in angled strips. Using 2 tortillas per taco, pile in some meat, onion, and cilantro and top with salsa verde.

