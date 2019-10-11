Teens charged after Ohio photographer killed while taking senior photos

LOGAN, Ohio — Two teenagers have been arrested and are facing charges in connection with a photographer’s death at an Ohio state park.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says two teenagers, ages 16 and 17, were arrested Thursday and charged with reckless homicide in the death of 44-year-old Victoria Schafer.

Schafer was on the stairs near Old Man’s Cave at Hocking Hills State Park taking senior pictures on September 2 around 5:30 p.m., when she was struck by a falling section of tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later found evidence suggesting the circumstances surrounding Schafer’s death were not a natural occurrence.

ODNR began investigating the teens after receiving information about their alleged involvement in Schafer’s death.

“I appreciate the public’s valuable contributions to this case and the perseverance and determination of the investigators,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said in a press release.

The teenagers are currently being held at a juvenile detention center in Lancaster, Ohio.

ODNR said the investigation is ongoing.