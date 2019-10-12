Funeral for Wyandotte County Captain Chris Arnold focuses on his dedication to family, service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - For his 28 years of service, roughly 150 people came to Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas on Saturday to remember Captain Chris Arnold.

Wyandotte County Sheriff Don Ash stood at the podium and told the crowd "we're here celebrating the life of service and to honor Captain Chris Arnold."

They celebrated his love of music. Songs by Bryan Adams, the Beatles, and James Taylor played. They celebrated his love of hunting, and how he loved to show off his collection of guns.

They also celebrated his dedication to his job as a shift commander at the Wyandotte County Detention Center.

"Chris was dedicated a good deputy," Ash said, "a great commander, and to be a very committed and go-to count on guy as a shift commander."

But most of all, they celebrated a man remembered as a gentle giant. His cousin smiled when he thought of Chris.

"A little mischievous, with his big smile," said Captain Richard Arnold (Ret.), with a smile of his own.

Cousin Richard said Chris gave everything he could.

"He had a full life" - and he gave it with kindness."

His family said Arnold often extended kindness to everyone, including his direct reports at the Wyandotte County Detention Center, and the inmates he was in charge of there.

This is the third funeral for Wyandotte County Sheriff's Deputies in less than a year and a half. And with each folded flag, and with each salute, it doesn't get easier.

Chris Arnold's son, Zachary, faces second degree murder charges in the case. He is currently in the Wyandotte County Detention Center - the same place where his father was a supervisor.

As Ash said Saturday morning, "I'm also going to ask you to find a way in your own hearts and your own way to forgive Zack for this terrible thing. Those of you who know about Zack and his demons will know what I'm talking about. But I believe with all of my heart and mind that Chris would want us to forgive Zack. And he would be forever grateful if we could find a way to take care of him."