Lee’s Summit football teams tackle domestic violence with help of local non-profit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Players from Lee’s Summit North and West football teams joined together with Giving Hope and Help non-profit to raise awareness of domestic violence and period poverty.

The group met at Hy-Vee in Lee's Summit for a feminine hygiene product drive.

“By being a part of the football team, being manly, and supporting feminine products, specifically ending domestic violence, we are out here breaking the standard. Specifically being men of standard," said 11th Grader and Lee's Summit West football player, Mohamed Haji.

The teens were on site for four hours collecting products and monetary donation from people at the store.

This is third hygiene drive organized by the organization.

The group shipped more than 6,000 feminine products to the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian.

If you would like to get involved, go to Givinghopeandhelp.com.