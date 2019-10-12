Man found shot and killed in car in Kansas City
-
Two killed in early Sunday morning shooting in Power & Light District
-
Violent holiday weekend: 4 people killed in Kansas City in less than 48 hours
-
Independence police investigating deadly shooting at apartment complex
-
One shot, second victim seriously hurt in shooting at 31st and Kensington
-
KCPD identify victim killed in shooting near 39th and Topping
-
-
Police identify 4 victims killed in separate double shootings in South KC
-
‘Too close to home’: Witness speaks out about weekend homicide at Noble Park
-
Mother of 2017 homicide victim hopes increase in reward money will solve case
-
Raytown police looking for man in connection with July 20 homicide
-
KC police investigating early morning homicide near 39th and Topping
-
-
KC man says after he met woman online, 2 men broke in, shot him & stole his car
-
Second Raytown homicide in 48 hours leaves police searching for answers
-
Police identify man killed in Old Northeast triple shooting