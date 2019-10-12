Metro woman working to open short-term emergency domestic violence shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo.-- One metro woman is hoping to turn her dream of opening a short-term emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence into reality.

After purchasing a home on Chestnut Avenue, local activist and mother to KCMO 3rd District Councilman, Brandon Ellington, Ms. E is working overtime along with her small group of dedicated supporters.

“One of the reasons it is so important for us to get this done, because on the daily basis we receive anywhere from 30-40 calls for housing, and it’s very disturbing when you receive all these calls for housing and you cannot help anyone," Ms. E said.

According to Ms. E, It will be the only emergency shelter if its' kind in Kansas City. Once renovated, complete with 4 bedrooms, a community kitchen and extended storage area.

The shelter will cater to women escaping domestic violence situations. The home strategically located in the Oak Park neighborhood, an area plagued by violence.

“On this block alone, we’ve had three or four women murdered. So it’s very important we give them emergency services," said Ms. E. "We will be able to save like seven families, or 14 women who come in and don’t have to leave. We will be able to house them on temporary basis less than 24 to 48 hours.”

Ms. E says she along with her organization, G.Y.R.L are looking for partners, volunteers and donations to help bring what is now a shell of a building to life.

If you would like to donate or volunteer, visit Gyrlplease.org.

The non-profit will also be holding a fundraising event on October 26.