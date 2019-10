KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is reported to have serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening.

The incident was reported just after 7 p.m. on Interstate 35 just before 27th Street.

Kansas City police tell FOX4 the pedestrian was alert and talking but in serious condition.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Southbound I-35 has been shut down in the area while police investigate.