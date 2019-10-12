Police investigating deadly shooting near 53rd and Wabash

Watch live:



KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are on the scene of a deadly shooting Saturday.

The shooting was reported around 4 p.m. near 53rd and Wabash. At least one person has died, according to police.

No other injuries have been reported. The victim’s name has not been released.

Police are continuing to investigate what lead to the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.

FOX4 has a crew heading to the scene and will continue to keep you updated as details become available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This is the second deadly shooting in Kansas City Saturday. A man was found shot to death inside of a car at the Jubilee Market near 24th and Van Brunt.

The shooting death Saturday afternoon marks the 117th homicide of 2019 compared to 109 in 2018.