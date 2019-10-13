Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill to play in Sunday’s game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill is expected to play in Sunday’s game against the Texans.

The Chiefs confirmed the news in a tweet Sunday.

The two-time All-Pro broke his collarbone when he was driven into the sideline by the Jaguars, and only began to practice last week. The big hurdle for the speedy wide receiver is making sure that the repair can withstand a hard hit, something that he may not know until he gets into a game.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Hill practiced last week.

“He did a little bit of everything last week. This is pure how he feels,” Reid said. “This isn’t a real common injury in the NFL. We’re just trying to make sure it’s right.”

Reid said that the Chiefs’ medical staff would evaluate a series of MRIs, along with any other necessary tests, to make sure Hill is available not only this weekend but the rest of the season.

“The guy is full of energy,” Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said, when asked about the possibility of Hill returning this week. “During the game he’s hyping everybody up and trying to keep everyone focused and moving forward with positive thoughts, and we love him for it. Even when he’s not in the game, he’s trying to make an impact for the team.”

Hill’s return could be even more important given the fact that Watkins, who tried unsuccessfully to play through a hamstring injury against Indianapolis, appears unlikely to play this week.

That continues a trend of the oft-injured wide receiver missing games in Kansas City.

“He felt good going into the game, then when he planted it grabbed on him,” Reid said. “But he went through all the warmups, did everything, felt really good, felt good Saturday. One of those things.”