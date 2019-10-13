Motorcyclist seriously injured after falling 47 feet following wreck near 169 Hwy and 9 Hwy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 31-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man has serious injures after falling off a highway from his motorcycle following a wreck.

The crash was reported just before 8:30 Saturday night at U.S. Highway 169 and Missouri Highway 9 near Riverside.

Police say the motorcyclist was traveling south when he lost control, struck a concrete barrier along the outside lane and was thrown off the side of the elevated highway span.

Police say the driver, who has not been identified, fell approximately 47 feet and suffered multiple broken bones.

He has been listen in serious condition at an area hospital.

No other vehicles were reported to be involved in the incident.