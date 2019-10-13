Police identify victim in deadly shooting near 53rd and Wabash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have now identified the victim killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon near 53rd and Wabash.

The shooting was reported just before 4 p.m. When police arrived on scene they located the victim, identified as 17-year-old Leighlan T. Fleming, deceased at the scene.

Police said Fleming was possibly being chased.

Police are continuing to investigate what lead to the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.

During the investigation, police say there was a large crowd of people on foot and in vehicles at the intersection of 53rd and Prospect. The driver of one vehicle was involved in a wreck and failed to stop. That driver was later taken into custody at 63rd and Woodland. The suspect driver was arrested for hit-and-run and eluding police. KCPD said there is no evidence linking the driver to the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This was the second deadly shooting in Kansas City Saturday. A man was found shot to death inside of a car at the Jubilee Market near 24th and Van Brunt. That victim has not been identified at this time.

Fleming’s death Saturday afternoon marks the 117th homicide of 2019 compared to 109 in 2018.