Simone Biles sets record for most world gymnastics championship medals

CNN

) — Simone Biles became the most decorated gymnast in the world championships’ history on Sunday with a gold medal on the balance beam in Stuttgart, Germany on Sunday.The US gymnast won her 24th career medal at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, taking Biles past Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo’s career total of 23 world championship medals.

A four-time Olympic champion, Biles, 22, holds 18 golds. Scherbo, a Belarussian who competed in the 1990s, was the most decorated gymnast in world championship history with 23 medals.

On Saturday, Biles won the vault by more than half a point, averaging 15.399 for her two attempts. US gymnast Jade Carey won silver and Elissa Downie of Great Britain took bronze.

The world vault title is Biles’ second (2018). She also won gold in the event at the 2016 Olympics.

Biles also competed in the uneven bars Saturday, finishing fifth.