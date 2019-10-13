Suspect barricades himself inside home after deadly Raytown shooting

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Raytown police are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon where the suspect has barricaded himself inside a home.

The incident was reported just after 1 p.m. near East 85th Street and Spring Valley Road. Officers found the victim deceased from gunshot wounds inside a home.

Police say the victim was shot by a known suspect who ran to a home near East 85 and Kentucky and barricaded himself inside.

Officers are currently on the scene attempting to make contact with him.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477.)