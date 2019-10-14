Chiefs fan set to drive more than 2 dozen rescue dogs to Denver — and catch the game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEAWOOD, Kan. -- A Kansas animal lover is crossing state lines into Broncos territory for Thursday night's Chiefs game.

He's making the 8-plus hour trip west in a special van, and it's going to be a "paw-rty."

"I just enjoy doing it," said Kevin Wright, a volunteer with Hope For Paws. "It gives me something to do, something to look forward to. "

Wright is retired and bought a large van with his own money to help rescue pets.

"These are all either rescue dogs. They all have their own stories," Wright said. "Some are from puppy mills; some have just been abandoned."

Hope For Paws is based in Denver. They rescue dogs across the Midwest.

Wright picks up the Kansas leg every Wednesday driving from the metro area to Hays, but this Thursday he's driving the van he calls "Faith" all the way to Denver to watch the Chiefs take on the Broncos.

"And then I go, 'ell, I'm showing up in Denver for a Chiefs game," Wright said, "I need to represent!"

Wright is decking out the van with decals, flags and a scarf for each rescue on board.

"I just bring a little bit of Chiefs Kingdom to Denver," Wright said. "It's all in good fun."

Wright has two rescues of his own, Bubbles and Bella.

"She'd never seen grass. She'd never seen stairs. She'd never seen hardwood floors," Wright said. "And a year and a half later she's finally starting to come around."

Hope for Paws works to fight that. Wright said the nonprofit is affiliated with about 90 different rescues groups in Colorado. They help furry friends that have had a ruff life find "furrever" homes.

"Until I got into it, I didn't know there were so many out there," Wright said, "And it's just mind boggling how many of them get put down."

Wright is set to head out Thursday morning with a stop to pick up about 25 rescue dogs between Salina and Hays, Kansas.

Once he gets to Denver, Wright said the Chiefs will be well represented.

You can catch the Chiefs game on FOX4 on Thursday.

We'll have coverage all day starting in our morning show at 4 a.m. We'll have a special Red Thursday pregame show at 6 p.m. Fox Sports' pregame coverage of Thursday Night Football starts at 6:30 p.m.