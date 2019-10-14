Kansas driver’s license offices closed Monday in Johnson and Wyandotte counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kansas drivers beware: The Johnson and Wyandotte County driver's license offices will be closed on Monday as employees will spend the day training to improve their customer service.

These sessions are happening across the state of Kansas in October and November. The Mission, Olathe, Overland Park and Kansas City offices are closed Monday, but will reopen Tuesday.

The Wichita office was one of the first to close last week for this training, and several other metro towns followed. Ottawa, Atchision and Independence offices each closed for the same reason.

The Lawrence and Topeka locations are next in line to be shut down for a day, but that wont happen until November 6.