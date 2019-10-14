Lee’s Summit police attempting to locate suspect wanted for murder

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit Police Department is attempting to locate a suspect who is wanted for the murder of a 23-year-old woman.

Jackson County prosecutors charged 28-year-old Jared M. Daniels, of Lee’s Summit, with second-degree murder in the drug overdose death of Taylor Stephens.

According to court documents, on March 28, 2019, police and emergency crews responded to a home where they found Stephens unresponsive in a bathtub. She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

At the scene officers located a syringe, a rubber tourniquet and a syringe cap in the bathroom. Stephens

was a known heroin user and the syringe is suspected to have been used to inject the heroin, according to documents.

In April, a detective spoke with someone who wanted to supply information on Daniels, who was selling heroin in the Lee’s Summit area. That person said Stephens was one of several who obtained heroin from Daniels.

Daniels was arrested on April 9, 2019 for driving with a suspended license in Missouri and was found to be in possession of heroin, pills of a controlled substance and other drug paraphernalia. Daniels admitted to supplying heroin to others as a means to keep himself supplied with it. Daniels stated he knew Stephens and had supplied her with Heroin.

Daniels said he took Stephens to Walmart on the day she died and that her condition did not cause him any alarm. According to the court document, he said “she didn’t look like she was about to croak or nothing.” He then later stated, “well, I know for a fact that what I got and what I handed over isn’t what put her down.”

An April medical report showed Stephens cause of death to be “drowning, with other significant condition to be acute heroin and fentanyl intoxication.”

Documents say that since the cause of Stephens’ death was listed to be a significant condition of acute heroin and fentanyl intoxication and Daniels delivered it to Stephens on the date of her death, his actions directly contributed to her death.

Police are now trying to locate Daniels and ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to please call the LSPD Tips Hotline at 816-969-1752 or send them a message on Facebook. If you have information on his immediate location, you can also call their dispatch center at 816-969-7390.