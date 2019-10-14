Local relatives applaud Trump’s support in US man’s Caribbean manslaughter case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Jennifer Buehler watched with pride and a heavy heart as her cousin, Kallie Hapgood, pleaded for justice in a manslaughter case garnering headlines all over the globe.

Hapgood, who Buehler considers "more like a sister," appeared on "Fox & Friends" Monday morning to urge President Donald Trump to intervene in what she describes as a nightmare.

Scott Hapgood, Kallie’s husband, is facing manslaughter charges on the Caribbean island of Anguilla after fighting off a hotel worker who was armed with a knife back in April.

The hotel worker, Kenny Mitchel, died at the hospital after the confrontation. An autopsy later revealed a lethal amount of cocaine in Mitchel’s system.

Even so, the manslaughter charges remain, and Scott Hapgood is expected to appear in Anguilla for a preliminary hearing in November.

“All of us who know him so well know it is absolutely ridiculous,” Buehler said of Scott Hapgood.

Buehler, who lives in Olathe, said her son served as a ring-bearer in Scott and Kallie Hapgood’s wedding.

“If you ever met him, he’s just a big, sweet teddy bear,” Buehler said.

She and Kallie both grew up in Wichita. Kallie met her husband Scott at Dartmouth College.

Buehler was encouraged to see Trump did respond to Kallie's pleas for justice on "Fox & Friends."

Trump tweeted, “Will be looking into the Scott Hapgood case, and the Island of Anguilla. Something looks and sounds very wrong.”

“We are so grateful for him and so grateful that he said we are going to look into this,” Buehler told FOX4. “This is a family that needs our help, an American family that needs our help, and there is obvious injustice going on here.”

Scott was allowed to return home to Connecticut but is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in Anguilla on Nov. 11. Buehler fears for Hapgood’s safety on the island and is hoping a diplomatic solution can be reached before his next court date.

“This is a man’s life and family,” Buehler said. “You always say ‘it couldn’t happen to me,’ but it’s happened close to home.”