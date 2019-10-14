Luke Bryan’s ‘Farm Tour’ concert in Louisburg rescheduled for October 30

LOUISBURG, Kan. — After relentless rain left the ground too soggy for Luke Bryan’s crew to set up his show in Louisburg on October 3, the country music star announced that the “Farm Tour” stop is back on the calendar for Wednesday, October 30.

The concert is still set to take place at a farm near 255th Street and Pflumm Rd. Cole Swindell, Mitchell Tenpenny, Peach Pickers and DJ Rock are all still scheduled to perform. Parking opens at 2 p.m., doors at 5 p.m., and the show kicks off at 6 p.m.

The Farm Tour website says that all tickets and parking passes will be honored at the rescheduled date. Refunds for those unable to attend can be requested by emailing FarmTour@bigtickets.com and will be available until 6 p.m. central on October 16.