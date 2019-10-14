More complaints surface of customers losing thousands to metro construction company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Complaints keep rolling in about a construction company that FOX4 first warned you about a few weeks ago.

Some unhappy customers say they've been promised the Kansas Attorney General is investigating. Among those hoping for help from state prosecutors is Brenda Ash who said she's out about $28,000.

"Right here this isn't level," Ash said, pointing to the backyard deck at her home.

Ash said she paid 5-Star Construction, based in Atchison, $28,000 to build a deck and pour a new driveway at her Johnson County home last year.

"Horrible" is how Ash describes the work that was done.

Although a deck was built, some of the wood is either split or warped, the edges aren't flush and recessed lighting was never installed -- although Ash paid for it.

"I don't see a $19,000 deck there," Ash said.

As bad as the deck is, Ash said her driveway is even worse. Within days of being poured, it was falling apart.

Instead of tearing the troubled driveway out and starting over, 5-Star Construction just kept patching it. 5-Star owner Chris Peters cut a seam down the middle so crooked it can make you dizzy staring at it.

Plus a worker hit Ash's home with a front loader, knocking out bricks and destroying a piece of brand new siding.

Ash said 5-Star promised to fix the problems at first, but never did.

Then the owner stopped returning her phone calls, so she filed suit. Although 5 Star has hired an attorney, a response to the suit has yet to be filed. It's slated for trial next year.

Problem Solvers first learned about 5 Star Construction -- which also has gone by the names Deck In A Day and Decks and Floors in a Day -- from Regina Walker.

The KCK resident paid the company $7,000 to build a deck on her home. That was more than four months ago, and she still doesn't have one.

When FOX4 Problem Solvers called Peters, he blamed the rain for many of his problems (although some of his clients hired him more than a year ago).

He promised us he'd build Walker's deck in two weeks. He did call her, but by that time she told him she just wanted her money back. He refused.

Both Walker and Ash have joined a growing list of homeowners accusing 5-Star and Peters of violating Kansas' Consumer Protection Act. They've now filed complaints with the Attorney General.

Ash said she was told the company is under investigation. A spokesman for the Attorney General told FOX4 Problem Solvers the office did not comment on ongoing investigations.

Meanwhile, Peters continues to maintain his innocence.