Owning a dog can reduce your chances of dying early, new study says

Posted 11:15 pm, October 14, 2019, by , Updated at 11:17PM, October 14, 2019

They’re called man’s best friend for many reasons. And here’s one more for you: Owning a dog can reduce the chance of dying early.

A study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association combed through 70 years of research, involving nearly 4 million people in several countries.

It found owning a dog was linked to a 24% reduction in all mortality causes. And for people who suffered a heart attack or stroke, having a four-legged companion reduced their risk of dying from cardiovascular disease by 31%.

This was echoed by a second study that also found people who owned dogs had better health outcomes after suffering a stroke or heart attack.

It’s unclear exactly what the link is, but there are guesses, like for instance, increased activity.

The American Heart Association points to a study that found pet owners who walk their dogs get 30 more minutes of exercise per day than those who don’t walk.

And other studies have found that just petting a dog or having a canine companion can reduce your blood pressure and reduce anxiety and depression.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.