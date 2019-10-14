Raytown police take one into custody following deadly shooting, standoff

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Officers in Raytown took a shooting suspect into custody after an hours-long standoff on Sunday afternoon. Police said they found a shooting victim dead at a home near East 85th Street and Spring Valley Road at about 1:15 p.m.

Police say the suspect and victim knew each other, and the suspect ran to a home near East 85 and Kentucky and barricaded himself inside. He surrendered to police just after 6 p.m. While the suspect is under arrest, he’s yet to be formally charged.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

