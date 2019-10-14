× Union Pacific ‘reducing workforce’ at Neff Yard in Kansas City’s Historic Northeast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Union Pacific rail yard in Kansas City is reducing its workforce, likely resulting in layoffs for an unknown number of employees.

For more than a week, FOX4 has received tips that Union Pacific was shutting down its Neff Yard in the Historic Northeast.

On Monday, the railroad confirmed that switching operations are being transferred across the state line to its yards at 18th Street and Armourdale in KCK. Union Pacific said it will still deliver to customers near Neff Yard.

However, the rail company said this move means it will be reducing its workforce.

Raquel Espinoza, spokesperson for Union Pacific, did not say how many employees will be affected. Some employees, Espinoza said, will have an opportunity to work at the KCK yards or transfer to other areas. Again, the company did not specify how many employees were given that option.

Union Pacific said the change is an effort to streamline operations as part of its Unified Plan 2020.

In a 2018 news release announcing the plan, the railroad said it would improve service reliability for customers, increase operating efficiency and reduce network complexity.