With an easy rhythm, defense reigns supreme for Lee’s Summit boys soccer

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Trust and communication goes a long way for the Lee's Summit boy's soccer team.

"We know what each other is going to do without even necessarily having to say it. We trust each other, and that really helps on the field," senior midfielder Ian Shores said.

This year, the Tigers found their rhythm right away.

"This year they've really gelled together as a team really fast," Lee's Summit coach Dave Wiebenga said.

Lee's Summit plays well on both sides of the ball, but the guys take special pride in their elite defense.

"I think it starts up at the front with the forwards and all the way back with the defenders. We just defend as a team really well," senior Max Pycior said.

The Tigers' defense is so good, it took 680 minutes for an opponent to score a goal against them. That means Lee's Summit earned nine straight shutout victories to open the season.

"It's our mentality. We think that obviously if you're not getting scored on, it's going to be hard for you to lose games," Shores added.

Their tough defense also allows the Tigers' offense to shine.

"We're sharing the ball. It's not just one guy. It's been a wonderful team effort throughout the entire season," Wiebenga said.

For their effort, the Tigers take home this week's Hy-Vee and FOX4 Team of the Week honors.