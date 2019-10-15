Jennifer Aniston joins Instagram with help from some ‘Friends’

Jennifer Aniston’s “Friends” co-stars will always be there for her — even for her first day on Instagram.

The actress on Tuesday joined the social media platform with a bang, posting a photo with her former co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc.

“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too,” she wrote. “HI INSTAGRAM.”

Aniston’s foray into social media comes as her new Apple TV+ show, “The Morning Show,” prepares to launch.

At a junket for the drama over the weekend, Aniston spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the appealing parts of joining Instagram.

“I think what you resist persists,” she told Brooke Anderson. “I also think, you know, it’s something that’s part of our world now, and it’s not going away and listening to [Reese Witherspoon] talk about it and how you can actually kind of have a little bit more control over the narrative that’s out there and right some wrongs and some silly things that, God knows, are said often, sounds intriguing.”

Apparently, intriguing was enough.

Welcome to the ‘gram, Jen.