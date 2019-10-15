Children’s Mercy patient finds passion knitting hats for fellow young people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Sometimes, displays of kindness come from people in need.

Such is the case for one patient at a metro hospital, whose knitting skills are being put to noble use. Sweet creations are being made from her hospital bed.

The skills Sophia Bowman, a native of Riley, Kansas, learned as a young girl are coming in handy. The 20-year-old has spent six weeks as a patient at Children's Mercy Hospital. The effects of Crohn's Disease have made a number of medical procedures necessary for the college senior.

While she's been in that bed, Bowman has propped herself up, and knitted a few dozen yarn hats, which will be donated to young patients at the hospital.

"It's going to be a kid`s sized hat," Bowman said, while keeping her sharp concentration on her knitting needles.

All of Bowman's hats are made from acrylic yarn, and they're the perfect sizes for children's heads, since she felt as if they might be overlooked.

Bowman, an accounting student who plays in the pep band at Kansas State University, has battled Crohn's for seven years. She said it causes intense pain in her digestive tract and ulcers throughout her body.

She visited her doctor on Sept. 1, and although she was facing discomfort, she said she didn't expect to be admitted to the hospital.

"Before I was hospitalized, it got to the point where I couldn't tolerate any solid food," Bowman said.

Bowman learned to knit from her grandmother when she was just 7 years old. She's knitted other hats, which were donated to patients at a cancer center in Salina, Kansas. Bowman said it takes about five hours to finish each hat.

"If you`re sick and cold, being cold is one less thing to deal with if you have a hat on your head. For the cancer patients I would knit for, if they had their head covered and it was soft, that`s one less thing they had to worry about," Bowman told FOX4.

"The first thing she thinks of is: I did this before at the cancer center when grandma was there, so I can do it for the kids here. She knows the babies and preemies get a lot of hats, so why not do it for the older kids, so they get something too," Nikki Bowman, Sophia's mother, said.

Bowman said she hopes to leave the hospital on Tuesday or Wednesday, and her kindness will continue. She said she's already talking with the campus food pantry at K-State top see if they're interested in sharing her hats with with students in need.

"I want to feel like I'm still doing something, contributing something while I`m sitting in this hospital bed for weeks. This helps me feel that, and helps other people be happy," Sophia Bowman said.

Hospital managers said Sophia's knitted hats won't be handed out until she's discharged. In addition to hats, she has also designed and knitted the dresses she's worn to school formals.