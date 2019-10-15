Lee’s Summit police searching for missing 37-year-old not seen in nearly a week

Posted 3:20 pm, October 15, 2019, by , Updated at 04:12PM, October 15, 2019

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 37-year-old man.

Ryan Linneman hasn’t been seen since last week on Oct. 9. He was driving a tan 2004 Honda Accord  with the Missouri license plate MF0-A4P.

He is described as 6-foot-3, weighing 200 pounds. Police say he has a history of mental health problems that has some family concerned.

Lee’s Summit police said detectives have exhausted all normal means of locating a missing person. Anyone who sees Linneman or has information for police is asked to call Det. James Treacy at 816-969-1756.

