WATCH: Live coverage of the Democratic Presidential Debate in Ohio

The stage is set for the fourth Democratic Presidential Debate at Otterbein University in the Columbus, Ohio suburb of Westerville.

With 12 candidates taking the stage, it will be the largest televised debate in U.S. history.

The following democratic candidates are participating:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii

Sen. Kamala Harris of California

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont

Businessman Tom Steyer

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

Businessman Andrew Yang

Watch the full debate in the video player above. The live stream will begin at 6:35 p.m. CT. with a pre-debate special. The debate begins at 7 p.m. CT.

WCMH will also be asking questions during the debate. Click here if the live polling feature does not load in the above player.