WATCH: Live coverage of the Democratic Presidential Debate in Ohio

The stage is set for the fourth Democratic Presidential Debate at Otterbein University in the Columbus, Ohio suburb of Westerville.
With 12 candidates taking the stage, it will be the largest televised debate in U.S. history.
The following democratic candidates are participating:
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey
- South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro
- Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii
- Sen. Kamala Harris of California
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota
- Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas
- Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont
- Businessman Tom Steyer
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
- Businessman Andrew Yang
Watch the full debate in the video player above. The debate begins at 7 p.m. CT.
