Man charged in Raytown killing over family dog

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Prosecutors have charged a 29-year-old man in Sunday’s deadly shooting in Raytown over a family dog.

Ebe Nelson faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of 63-year-old Frankie Gilmore.

According to court records, just after 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, police responded to a home near East 85th Street and Spring Valley Road in regard to a homicide. There they located Gilmore dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses in the home told police Nelson had fled from the scene and barricaded himself in his home near East 85 and Kentucky. Police and Raytown Swat responded and said Nelson was in the home armed with a firearm. He later surrendered without incident.

Nelson’s mom told police that while laying down in her bedroom, she heard Gilmore and her son Nelson arguing over the family’s dog while in the back yard. She said that Nelson had a previous history of mistreating and improperly caring for the dog as well has a history of causing trouble, having angry outbursts and damaging various items inside their home. She said she had forbid him from coming to her home due to his negative behaviors.

She reported that due to Nelson’s angry and aggressive behavior, Gilmore armed himself with a wooden baseball bat and repeatedly told him he wasn’t taking the family’s dog away from the home and needed to leave the home.

Nelson left and threatened to return with a gun. Gilmore told Nelson’s mom he was going to take the family dog away from her home in an attempt to keep Nelson from returning. While inside the home, she heard Gilmore forcefully knocking on her front window, yelling at her to call the police and that Nelson had returned with a gun.

Nelson then shot Gilmore striking him in the leg and grazing his face. Nelson’s mom pleaded for her son to stop shooting and leave while she attempted first aid on Gilmore. Nelson then walked away towards the victim’s truck where he pulled an M 16 style rifle where he came back and shot Gilmore at point blank range before leaving on foot.

Prosecutors have requested a $300,000 cash bond for Nelson.