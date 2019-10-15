Nominees named for 2020 class of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

With 16 Nominees to consider, get to know the Class of 2020 here: https://t.co/Ajy5zBrvTN — Rock Hall (@rockhall) October 15, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Sixteen legendary music acts have been nominated to be added to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The announcement Tuesday morning includes:

Pat Benatar

Dave Matthews Band

Depeche Mode

The Doobie Brothers

Whitney Houston

Judas Priest

Kraftwerk

MC5

Motörhead

Nine Inch Nails

The Notorious B.I.G.

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

Todd Rundgren

Soundgarden

T. Rex

Thin Lizzy

The induction ceremony will happen in May of 2020. Additionally, a fan vote is available to help select the top 5 on the official ballot. You can vote here.