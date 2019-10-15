Nominees named for 2020 class of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Posted 7:52 am, October 15, 2019, by

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Sixteen legendary music acts have been nominated to be added to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The announcement Tuesday morning includes:

  • Pat Benatar
  • Dave Matthews Band
  • Depeche Mode
  • The Doobie Brothers
  • Whitney Houston
  • Judas Priest
  • Kraftwerk
  • MC5
  • Motörhead
  • Nine Inch Nails
  • The Notorious B.I.G.
  • Rufus featuring Chaka Khan
  • Todd Rundgren
  • Soundgarden
  • T. Rex
  • Thin Lizzy

The induction ceremony will happen in May of 2020.  Additionally, a fan vote is available to help select the top 5 on the official ballot.  You can vote here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.