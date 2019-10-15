Nominees named for 2020 class of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Sixteen legendary music acts have been nominated to be added to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
The announcement Tuesday morning includes:
- Pat Benatar
- Dave Matthews Band
- Depeche Mode
- The Doobie Brothers
- Whitney Houston
- Judas Priest
- Kraftwerk
- MC5
- Motörhead
- Nine Inch Nails
- The Notorious B.I.G.
- Rufus featuring Chaka Khan
- Todd Rundgren
- Soundgarden
- T. Rex
- Thin Lizzy
The induction ceremony will happen in May of 2020. Additionally, a fan vote is available to help select the top 5 on the official ballot. You can vote here.