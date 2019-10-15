Northland gym offers kids of all abilities a place to play together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- We Rock the Spectrum isn't your typical indoor playground.

It offers kids with special needs and those who are developing on track, a place to let loose together.

"The thing that's wonderful, that I love about it, is that kids are in here and they're learning, but they're not being taught per se," gym owner, Fred Green said.

Kids from the North Star Montessori School learn to play alongside others, who may be a little different.

"They see children that still want to play, even if they have a physical disability, they still want to play and have fun," North Star Montessori School Owner, Shari Askey said.

The equipment is designed by occupational and physical therapists for kids of all abilities to play on -- special sensory items like a trampoline, bolster, crash pit and carpet swing, just to name a few.

"The purpose is they're kids, they're going to play, they're going to have fun. But when they're doing that, they're learning so much about others and how to treat one another," Green added.

Along with regular play time, the gym offers music classes, gymnastics instruction and sensory play group, among other things

"I think it's going to make it so much easier for them as they get older because their questions are being answered now. As they get older, I think they're going to be much more accepting of everyone," Askey said.

Admission is free for occupational and physical therapists, who come with their clients.