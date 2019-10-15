× Police searching for missing 39-year-old Olathe man

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are searching for a missing 39-year-old man.

Kristoffer Bain hasn’t been seen since the morning of Oct. 14 when he was headed to work. Family and friends haven’t been able to reach him.

He is described as 6-foot-1, weighing 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light gray sweatshirt, black cargo pants and a dark gray baseball cap.

Police said they believe he is driving his white 2015 Dodge Ram 1500.

Anyone who sees Bain or has information about his location is asked to call Olathe police at 913-782-0720.