Tickets on sale now for Jurassic World Live Tour at Sprint Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a date 65-million-years in the making!

The Jurassic World Live Tour is opens for a limited run at Sprint Center after Thanksgiving.

The live, family friendly show will take guests on a trip to Isla Nebular where the audience can join forces with a team of scientists to save a new dinosaur from a terrible fate.

Of course, there will also be appearances by more well-known dinos like Raptors, Triceratops and T-Rex.

The shows begin Nov. 29 and run through Dec. 1.

Tickets begin at $15 and go up to $100. You can purchase tickets here.