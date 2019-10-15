Tickets on sale now for Jurassic World Live Tour at Sprint Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a date 65-million-years in the making!
The Jurassic World Live Tour is opens for a limited run at Sprint Center after Thanksgiving.
The live, family friendly show will take guests on a trip to Isla Nebular where the audience can join forces with a team of scientists to save a new dinosaur from a terrible fate.
Of course, there will also be appearances by more well-known dinos like Raptors, Triceratops and T-Rex.
The shows begin Nov. 29 and run through Dec. 1.
- Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at 3 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at 7 p.m
- Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at 3 p.m
- Saturday, Nov.30, 2019 at 7 p.m
- Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at 11 a.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at 3 p.m
Tickets begin at $15 and go up to $100. You can purchase tickets here.
39.099727 -94.578567