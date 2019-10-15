Tickets on sale now for Jurassic World Live Tour at Sprint Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a date 65-million-years in the making!

The Jurassic World Live Tour is opens for a limited run at Sprint Center after Thanksgiving.



The live, family friendly show will take guests on a trip to Isla Nebular where the audience can join forces with a team of scientists to save a new dinosaur from a terrible fate.

Of course, there will also be appearances by more well-known dinos like Raptors, Triceratops and T-Rex.

The shows begin Nov. 29 and run through Dec. 1.

  • Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at 3 p.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at 7 p.m
  • Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at 3 p.m
  • Saturday, Nov.30, 2019 at 7 p.m
  • Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at 11 a.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at 3 p.m

Tickets begin at $15 and go up to $100. You can purchase tickets here.



