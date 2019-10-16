70 Years Together: Hear from a group of veterans who make the engine that runs FOX4 News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- October 16, 2019 marks WDAF-TV's 70th anniversary, the station is known these days as FOX4. In the 70 days leading up to the big anniversary, we've featured a number of looks back to the past to marvel at how far both the TV station and Kansas City have come over the years.

A TV station requires a big team to pull off the production, especially when you do as much local news as we do. FOX4's John Holt recently sat down with a number of people you don't typically see on TV, but are vital to our operation and ensure that we can bring you stories that matter every day.

This group has more than 150 years of collective experience, and has seen and adapted to a lot of change with improvements in technology and changing landscape of TV news. We hope you enjoy this special feature and thank you for giving us the opportunity to bring you the news for the past 70 years.