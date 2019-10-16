79-year-old Olathe woman honored for making 300 blood and platelet donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- An Olathe woman is being honored for giving the gift of life. The 79-year-old has made 300 donations in her lifetime.

Gwen Hutton said she started donating blood in her 20s and now typically gives every two weeks.

On Wednesday, she was awarded a certificate of appreciation by the Community Blood Center for making her 200th platelet donation. That's on top of 100 whole blood donations she's already made.

Hutton said the constant headlines of cancer and disease, especially in children, motivates her to keep giving, and she always encourages others to give, too.

"To donate blood, it doesn't take but a few minutes, and platelets, it takes a couple hours depending on how much they're able to take. Everybody is so nice, and it's just a fun group like family," Hutton said.

If you're inspired by Gwen, you can make a life-saving donation this week. Olathe Medical Center is hosting a community blood drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17. You can register online here.