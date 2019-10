Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kansas City, Mo.-- A deadly crash between a pick-up truck and a tractor trailer closed I-70 near Van Brunt early this morning.

Police got the call around 2 a.m. that a pickup truck hit the rear of the semi.

The driver of the pickup truck was a 31-year-old man.

He died at the scene.

The man's identity has not been released pending family notification.

FOX4's Marcus Officer is on the scene monitoring the traffic situation and will continue to give updates throughout the morning.