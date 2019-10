KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The last two weeks have been rough in the Kingdom, and Denver is coming off two weeks of wins.

With five starters out this Thursday, FOX4’s Rob Collins, John Holt and Harold Kuntz break down what the Chiefs need to do turn things around and get a win on Thursday Night Football.

Check it all out in the video player above. Then catch the game Thursday on FOX4 at 7 p.m. with pregame coverage starting at 6 p.m.