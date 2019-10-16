Man pleads guilty to enticing KC teen for sex that he met on “Game of War” app

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Alabama man has pleaded guilty in federal court to enticing a Kansas City teen for sex, who he met on the “Game of War” app.

James Vance, 46, of Madison, Ala. pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Wednesday.

According to court documents, the victim’s father discovered emails between Vance and his daughter.

The email spanned over a two month period in 2017 and Vance discussed having sex with the child and plans to get married. The victim told investigators that she met Vance through the “Game of War” app on her cell phone.

Vance also drove to Kansas City twice during April 2017 to meet the victim.

Vance faces a sentence of 10 years to life without parole in federal prison. Sentencing is scheduled at a later date.