Motorcyclist spots crashed car in wooded area near I-470 with critically injured driver inside

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A passing motorcyclist spotted a car crash near I-470 where a driver had driven off the road and traveled into a wooded gully.

The crash was reported to police shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The off-road motorcyclist spotted the vehicle in a wooded area near I-470 and Raytown Road. Police said it appears the car had been there for some time and was hidden from view on the interstate.

The driver was found inside the gold Honda Accord, which traveled 175 feet off the south edge of the highway, struck a sign and fell down a 50 foot decline.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.