KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are attempting to locate a 16-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Sionne Holland was last seen around 3 p.m. Tuesday near Northeast High School and was wearing a red t-shirt and blue and white tie-dye shorts.

He is described as standing 6’1 and weighs 180 pounds.

Police said his family is worried about him and if you see him to call 911.