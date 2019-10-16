Police find 144 pounds of meth in KC home; suspect fears murder by Mexican cartel if deported

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man facing charges in federal court is accused of having 144 pounds of meth inside the shed of his Kansas City home.

Jorge A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez, 38, was charged in U.S. District Court on Tuesday.

According to an affidavit, an informant told police in Independence that they bought one kilogram of meth from the suspect at least five days a week. The informant then arranged to buy drugs undercover as part of a police investigation.

When Rodriguez-Gonzalez arrived for the drug purchase, he allegedly had his wife and two young children with him.

He was arrested and detectives allegedly found a Glock handgun inside the wife’s purse and drugs inside the tires of his vehicle.

When police searched his home, they allegedly found several guns, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash. Inside a shed near the property, officers found tires with hidden compartments containing 144 pounds of meth.

When interrogated by investigators, Rodriguez-Gonzalez claimed that he was being forced by people in Mexico to sell drugs in the United States and that he feared being murdered if he was deported back to Mexico.