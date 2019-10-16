Wedding dress found on side of Colorado highway finally reunited with its bride

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — It’s been weeks in the making, and now a Jefferson County woman has officially reunited a lost wedding dress with a grateful bride.

Sara Wells discovered the dress on Sept. 30 while driving home from work, KCNC reports. It was nestled in a box on the side of Highway 285 with expired tracking tags and no sign of the bride who lost it.

But that didn’t deter Wells. She set on a mission to find its owner, starting with a post on the social network Nextdoor.

That’s how KCNC learned about the dress initially, helping Wells get the word out that she wanted to return it.

“Being a part-time wedding planner, it hit home for me a little bit more. I see brides often and how much it means to them, so I put myself in that situation and assumed that it would be someone frantically looking for a dress,” Wells said.

A couple of days later, a viewer in North Carolina who happened to see Wells’ story stepped in, reaching out to Tiffany Morgan on Facebook. She suspected Morgan was the bride — and she was correct.

Morgan and Wells then connected via social media as well to arrange a reunion for the gown, which was accidentally dropped from a vehicle.

“My husband and I are moving up to the mountains to get away from the hubbub of Denver, and I didn’t quite have it tied down. It was my first load up because I was driving back up and down with boxes. It fell off and I didn’t realize it until three hours later,” said Morgan.

That’s why she was relieved to hear from Wells.

The dress is actually an 18-year-old memento from Morgan’s wedding day.

“For whatever reason I just stuffed it in a box, and it’s just been sitting there ever since,” Morgan said.

Wells said it was the least she could do.

“I’m very happy that she’s gotten closure,” she said.

And while Morgan is happy Wells took the time to bring it back to her, she actually doesn’t plan to keep it. For her, the dress has run its course.

“It is a really meaningful thing. The dress is less meaningful, but the fact that she stopped, thinking that there could be some animals in there worth saving, and then to find my dress and follow up, it is very appreciated,” Morgan said.

She plans to donate the dress or repurpose it for someone else.

“I wish I had it cleaned and donated it initially, but for whatever reason I just stuffed it in a box and it’s just been sitting there ever since,” Morgan added.

Wells said she’s at peace with that.

“Wherever it ends up, it’s meant to be, it’s run its course, and everybody has an answer which is why I’m happy with it,” she said. “The fact that she wants to donate it, I think is wonderful. Very generous of her.”