× Barry Grissom suspends campaign for Kansas U.S. Senate seat

MISSION, Kan – “After long consideration, I’ve come to believe the most important thing I can do to help us win this race is to step aside.” With those words former U.S. Attorney Barry Grissom announced that he was suspending his campaign for U.S. Senate.

As Grissom steps aside he has decided to endorse Barbara Bollier:

“Working to win our U.S. Senate seat for the first time in more than 80 years has always been a mission that’s bigger than just me and I know a drawn-out primary would be harmful to our fight. I’ve come to believe the most important thing I can do to help us win this race is to step aside, and ask for all those that want to challenge Kansas’ status quo to unite with me in supporting Barbara Bollier.” Grissom said in a letter released from his campaign.

“State Senator Bollier has always had the courage to put politics aside in order to do the right thing, and she was instrumental in helping stop the Brownback cuts to schools, roads and public safety. As our next U.S. Senator, I know Barbara Bollier will be an incredible advocate for working families and children, and I will do everything in my power to help elect her.”

In 2020, Kansas will elect a new U.S. Senator due to the announced retirement of current Senator Pat Roberts. The state of Kansas has only had three “open” U.S. Senate races in the past 40 years.