KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s office is attempting to locate a 14-year-old girl listed as a missing/runaway juvenile.

Paula Noble-Prichard was last seen around 11 p.m. Wednesday near N.E. 43rd and N. Holmes in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the sheriff’s office.

She is reported to be wearing a black “Pink” hoodie with ripped blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 816-407-3700.