Crews begin pouring new KCI terminal foundation, but don’t expect to see the structure anytime soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Construction crews Thursday started to install the foundation for a new 1 million-square-foot terminal at KCI Airport.

Two large cranes, each 120 feet tall, support augers that are drilling pilings up to 80 feet deep as part of the foundation system for the new airport terminal.

Over the next several months, workers will put in place 2,200 of these supports, which will provide a stable footing for the terminal.

Berkel Foundation of Bonner Springs, Kan., has been hired to do the work. The contractor is one of the largest foundation companies in the world, having poured foundations at the Pentagon.

Local companies and workers are involved in this work. Berkel has three or four local women- or minority-owned firms working with them as partners in this phase of the project.

"This is a monumental day to get the foundations started on the project," Dan Moylan, senior development director for Edgemoor Infrastructure, the terminal's developer, said. "We are very excited to get Kansas Citians put to work. Men and women of Kansas City getting started on this project is a big deal to achieving what we set out to do."

Most of this work is taking place underground. Visitors to the airport won't see the steel structure being built until the spring.

Pouring concrete sometimes can be challenging in the winter when temperatures dip below freezing, but Moylan says there are ways to work around that. Crews are not expected to take any days off.

Moylan says there will continue to be job opportunities for the local workforce on the massive project well into next year. The developer wants a new terminal ready for visitors to arrive in Kansas City for the NFL Draft in 2023.